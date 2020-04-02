“I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Stay active. Support each other. We will get through this together.” It is the message you wanted to send today Roger Federer through their social networks. Warming up and practicing again with a wall, the Swiss began the video, “against a wall, as in the old days”, to then send a message of union and hope to get out of this situation.

