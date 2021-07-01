Federer speeds in London

07/01/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

The swiss Roger federer raised the bar in the second round of Wimbledon and removed Richard Gasquet, who dominates the rivalry 19-2, to enter the next stage of the tournament (7-6 (1), 6-1 and 6-4).

After a gray debut in the tournament against Adrian Mannarino, in a match that was caused by the injury of his rival in the fourth set, Federer removed the rust from his racket to offer a better version against another Frenchman, Gasquet, to whom before today he had won 18 of the 20 games they had played.

The ‘face to face’ slab did not reduce Gasquet, who went out to compete and had three break balls on Federer’s serve in his first turn at service. The Basel man deactivated them all and took the first set to a tiebreaker where he cleared up any doubts. He took it 7-1 and gave a mental blow to Gasquet that lasted for the next half hour, which was how long it took Federer to also score the second set.

With nothing to lose and facing a center court with a good entrance and bathed in the sun, Gasquet gave a show and battle in the third set, but Federer broke his serve in the seventh game to take an advantage that he would not release until the end.

Federer’s next rival will be Briton Cameron Norrie, who defeated Australian Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2 and who arrives at this Wimbledon after having signed final at Queen’s. It will be the second time that Federer and Norrie have seen each other after the 2019 Hopman Cup.