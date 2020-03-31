Roger Federer has confirmed that, unless unforeseen, it will compete in the ATP 500 Basel 2020 that is disputed from October 26 to November 1. The Swiss wants to continue being a prophet in his land and never fails an unavoidable appointment for him, where he remembers his childhood and youth years and takes a mass bath with his fellow citizens. The edition of this season of the event is more in the air than ever due to the coronavirus crisis, so the organization has already communicated that if it cannot be disputed, the money for the tickets sold will be fully refunded. Stan Wawrinka will also participate.

