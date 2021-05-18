Federer: “Roland Garros is not the goal, it’s the grass so I have time”

Updated 05/18/2021 – 23:16

Roger Federer lost to Pablo Andjar in the second round of the Geneva Open. It was his first match in two months since he fell in the Doha quarterfinals.

The Swiss had marked this event as the pre-Roland Garros tournament although he has made it clear that his goal is the grass tour: “Roland Garros is not the goal, it is grass so I still have time. I am disappointed by the most recent tournament. than nothing. I wish I could have stayed and played some more games for the people here because the environment is still, considering [las circunstancias], very good, and they seemed very happy to see me here. “

Federer decided not to play in Dubi, Miami, Madrid and Rome. I preferred to wait until this appointment in Geneva as a previous step to Roland Garros. I planned to play these two tournaments to “get going” and see how he responds to two events in a row. All this for get on point on the grass tour and play at Halle and Wimbledon.

Federer also referred to how he found himself on the court: “It is gratifying to be back on a tennis court. But I expect something better from me. I feel that in training I have played better, even in training here. But again, as we know, the matches are something different. I have a lot of work ah. “

During his post-match press conference, Federer He used his hands to make the motion of falling off a cliff to symbolize how he lost a 4-2 lead in the third set. That ended their 32-game winning streak at home. “Of course, at 4-2 in the third you feel like, ‘Oh, it’s good that I was able to turn the game around.’ You start to feel better and that’s when you go down and everything ends 10 minutes later. I feel like I didn’t deserve it in the end. I just didn’t do enough with my game. “