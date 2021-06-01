Federer returns with triumph to Paris

05/31/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

The swiss Roger Federer He returned with victory to Roland Garros, after a year of absence, and beat the Uzbek in the first round Denis Istomin, from the previous phase, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3, in 1 hour and 33 minutes.

On his way to turning 40, the other 20 Grand Slam winner, along with the Spanish Rafael Nadal, gave a glimpse of good feelings on the center court in Paris, where he was acclaimed by the small public that the pandemic allows.

In his fourth game of the season, the Helvetian added his second victory of the year against a rival that hardly created problems for him, which does not allow us to discern the real level of Federer.

Since 2003, Federer does not lose a first round in a big and with this triumph he became the first tennis player to have 70 victories in each of the Grand Slam.

Excited with his return

“It’s a pleasure to be back, it took me a bit of time, but here I am,” the Swiss man said from the track.

Federer, who this season had only played one match on clay, who lost to Spanish Pablo Andújar in Geneva, will face the winner of the match between Croatian Marin Cilic and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, invited by the organizers, for a place in the third round.

The winner of the 2009 edition, who seeks to conquer for the second time the only great one who has only lifted once 12 years later, it remains a magnet for the French public.

Their movements through the circuit attract masses of spectators, kept at a distance in this edition by the restrictions linked to the covid.

His last presence at the Roland Garros headquarters were the 2019 semifinals, in which he was defeated in the middle of the blizzard by Rafa Nadal, on the way to his twelfth Musketeers Cup.

A blank year due to injury

Federer was practically blank all year 2020, after falling in the semifinals of the Australian Open against the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

This time, with the eighth favorite poster, the Swiss has an uncertain path.

His potential rival in the round of 16 is the world number 1 Djokovic and, if he surpasses him, if the ranking is respected, he would run into Nadal again in the semifinals.

The Swiss assured that during his injury leave he was hardly bored because “when you have four children there are always things to do“, to which he added his recovery from the injury and the restrictions of the pandemic.

“After so many years traveling it is not bad to spend a little time at home, as a family,” he said. EFE