Federer returns to competition in Geneva with Pfizer vaccine

Updated 05/15/2021 – 11:22

“I have the desire to compete again from a young man“, warn Roger Federer, to play next week in Geneva the second tournament of this season after Doha.

The Swiss prefers to focus on minor events before playing Roland Garros and, above all, to get in shape for the great goal of the season: Wimbledon. Therefore, it will also be on the grass of Halle as a prelude to the ‘Grand Slam’ of the grass.

Federer, at 39, returns to competition after erasing from Dubi, Miami, Madrid and Rome, and will do it against the winner of the match between Pablo Andjar and Jordan Thompson being exempt from the opening round as the first favorite of the Swiss team.

Roger has confessed that he has taken advantage of the tension break to get vaccinated in words for Lman Bleu TV: “Yes, I have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and I am glad I did it with how much I travel“.

Geneva is one of the three events that are held in Switzerland within the ATP calendar together with Gstaad and Basel. Roger, the most influential athlete on the planet and who generates the most money, has presented its own comic this week, available in German, English and French.

In addition to Andjar, two other members of the ‘Armada’ will participate in Geneva: Feliciano Lpez and Fernando Verdasco. The two will face players from the previous one.