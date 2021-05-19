Federer reappears this Wednesday in Geneva

05/17/2021

On 05/18/2021 at 00:04 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer, will reappear in the ATP 250 Geneva next Wednesday in what is his second tournament so far this year. The number 8 in the ATP ranking participated in Doha, where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals, after more than a year away due to injury.

The 20-time Grand Slams winner has confirmed his presence at the next ATP circuit tournament and also the following one in Paris: “Things have gone well in training. When you come back from an injury, you are in a different position than the rest. I am excited about the return and right now I will not focus on being at the same level as Rafa or Novak“.

At 39, the Swiss returns to the slopes with the intention of recovering his best level for Roland Garros, which will be played from May 30 to June 13. The Helvetian will depart in Geneva as seeded and will face the winner of the clash between Pablo Andújar and Jordan Thompson.

Forget the Doha coup

Roger Federer returns two months after being eliminated by Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5 in the quarterfinals at ATP Doha. To do this, he clings to a infallible winning streak in his country: 32 consecutive games without falling.

The tennis player has acknowledged that he still needs filming to return to show his best version on the courts: “I have never had major problems between surfaces, but with an injury and without having played for so long, there are always doubts. I need to play 10 games to give a better answer & rdquor;.