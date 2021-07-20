Federer reappears playing with children at an academy in Croatia

The last news we had of Roger Federer was his announcement about his participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The Swiss has reappeared in a video where he is seen practicing with former French footballer Thierry Henry at an academy in the Croatian city of Losinj with many children. The work of the Helvetian in these days of rest is incredible, where instead of resting and recovering from those physical discomforts he has preferred to visit the young promises and that they keep a memory that they will never forget. Amazing.

