It appears that quarantine has not affected much Roger Federer. Not when it comes to, at least, his ability to connect depending on which shots. The Swiss posted a video on his Twitter account about the only way he has to take the racket: at home, in front of a huge pediment. In the video, however, the current blows are not abundant: tweeners, blows from behind the back … an exhibition of trick shots with which to delight his followers.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY

– Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

