Federer pays for inactivity and falls to Basilashvili after having match point

Roger Federer of drive in Doha / Getty Images

Roger Federer, 39, has returned to competition this week in Doha. Another thing is to return to your best level.

After 405 days without competing, many months stopped due to the two arthroscopies in the right knee, to Roger Federer It was very difficult for him to play two consecutive games, without a day of rest in between.

Basilashvili moves into the semi-finals 👏 The Georgian defeats Federer 3-6 6-1 7-5 in Doha pic.twitter.com/VKE7FHZI3x – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 11, 2021

He lived many emotions and suffered significant wear to finish his return with victory against Dan evans by 7-6 (6), 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h.24 ‘.

The Swiss, 39 years old and world No. 6, used up a lot of energy, which he lacked in his duel against the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, 29 years old and 42 in the world, winner in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 on hard court in Doha by 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5 in 1h.50 ‘.

“I need five or six weeks of training before the grass tour which is the really important part of the season for me. I assume I will play some clay, need to know what“, He reflected at the conclusion.