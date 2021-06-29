Federer passes round for Mannarino’s retirement

06/29/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

.

Swiss Roger Federer was saved from burning and advanced from the round in a difficult match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who had to retire early in the fifth set due to a knee injury (6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 and retired).

Federer, who returned to compete after an early start in one of his fetish tournaments such as Halle, flirted with elimination on center court at Wimbledon.

He was pragmatic in the first set, with service percentages of 50%, and began to show his lack of rhythm from the second set. He made a terrible tiebreaker and Mannarino leveled the game, giving up twice in the third to get 1-2 down at Wimbledon, a circumstance that has only happened to him ten times in history. Three of them he raised, in seven he fell. This was the fourth.

The Helvetian improved a lot for the start of the fourth set, leading 3-0 and the key moment came with 4-2, when Mannarino suffered a spectacular fall in which he injured his knee. He tried to continue a couple more games, but with the fourth set lost, he decided to retire so as not to further aggravate his physical condition.

The Frenchman, who left in tears, because he was close to achieving the most important victory of his career, was applauded by the center and helped by a Federer who dodged the burn, but who will need to raise his level a lot to be eligible to lift the ninth Wimbledon.

Federer will face the winner of the duel between the Frenchman Richard Gasquet and the Japanese Yuichi Sugita in the second round.