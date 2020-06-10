In recent times, it is not easy to see the best smile of Roger Federer. The Swiss found a small oasis in Johannesburg, where two weeks ago he had a crowd bath with Rafael Nadal, but the last eight months have not been particularly kind to him. He took a tremendous club in July, unbelievably losing the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, and then saw the Balearic (New York) and Serbian (Melbourne) cut ground for him in the greats. And now another setback is added, this one of a physical nature. For the second time in his career, Federer has had to undergo surgery to repair his right knee and, consequently, will not officially step on a track again until at least the end of June.

Last week, his agent, the American Tony Godsick, announced that the Basel tennis player had decided to do without preparatory events on clay and that he would land directly at Roland Garros, where he signed the semifinals last year. However, this Thursday, on the contrary, Federer (38 years old) issued a statement through his social networks in which he announced that he will not be able to play for the next four months. That is to say, he will not play the French major (from May 24 to June 7), and he will also miss the North American tour on cement, the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells (March 12-22) and Miami (from 25 to 5 of April).

“My right knee has been bothering me for a while. I hoped to return, but after an examination and after discussing it with my team, I decided to undergo an arthroscopic operation in Switzerland this Wednesday, ”the text states; “After the operations, the doctors have confirmed that it was the right thing and they trust in a complete recovery. Consequently, unfortunately I will not be able to play in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogotá, Miami and Roland Garros. I am very grateful for all your support. I can’t wait to play again. See you on the grass! ”

Federer, currently three in the world, says he still feels capable of achieving more successes. They continue to seduce him the day to day of tennis and travel, but on a competitive level it has deflated. He raised his last trophy in Basel on October 27, but has not won a higher ranking tournament since the last Miami edition, and a Grand Slam for just over two years (Australia 2018). The injury at Wimbledon, where he had two match balls against Djokovic, has not yet been sutured. Despite his high performance last season, reaching the final in London and the semifinals in Paris and the Masters, the feeling is that he faces a rather twilight straight. He recently survived in Melbourne, barely, reaching the semifinals on the basis of improbable comebacks, and this second operation represents another slowdown.

In any case, Federer is Federer and there is no territory more appetizing for him than Wimbledon, his great goal. Strategically, he now considers that it is best to go through the operating room, something practically unknown to him. In 22 years of professional career, the Swiss only underwent the scalpel on a previous occasion. It was in 2016, after playing the Australian Open. He then underwent another arthroscopy, albeit on the left knee, and reappeared in the spring season of the grass. That is, again, their claim. Get to your garden in the best possible conditions.

CARLOS ALCARAZ GOODBYE FROM RIO

Carlos Alcaraz, during his match against Coria in Rio. Buddha Mendes .

Murcian Carlos Alcaraz fell in the eighths of the Rio de Janeiro tournament to the Argentine Federico Coria 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 (in 2h 17m). The 16-year-old Spaniard and the great hope for the future for Spanish men’s tennis, said goodbye to an event that he will remember forever, since two days ago he achieved his first victory on the ATP circuit, against the Catalan Albert Ramos .

Despite losing, Alcaraz, who will ascend to the 313rd position in the ranking, took a great booty from Brazil and gave in a duel in which it was actually in his hands; He made 36 winning shots and had 14 break options, but as a counterpart he accused 35 unforced errors and only validated four break balls. In the Rio arena he has exhibited his powers at the highest level and will now reconcile some ITF appointments and challengers.

