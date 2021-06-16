in Tennis

Federer never suffered as many break points against on grass to three sets as against Aliassime

The defeat of Roger Federer versus Felix Auger Aliassime for the second round of Halle ATP 500 it still gives a lot to talk about. Beyond the fact that the Swiss’s word has not yet been known to know if he suffered any physical discomfort, there is a statistic that marks how lazy he was with his service. So much so that his rival gave him 15 break chances, the highest number he has faced in his career in a best-of-three-set grass tournament, according to the Twitter account. Tennis my life.

