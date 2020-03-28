In total, there will be 22 consecutive hours of matches between Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal. This is the initiative that is being carried out during this Saturday, March 28 on the television channel ESPN2, one of the best proposals to face confinement. One of the most exciting rivalries in tennis history can be enjoyed throughout the day through six of its most vibrant duels: Wimbledon 2006, Australian Open 2012, Wimbledon 2007, Australian Open 2017, Wimbledon 2008 and Open from Australia 2009.

.