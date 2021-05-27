Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were on the same side of the table

The draw was held for Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season, a tournament that takes place in Paris, the capital of France, which has the peculiarity that it is played on brick dust. This Thursday we discover the different crosses that will be in the main draw and the most striking thing is that Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion and considered the best player in history on that surface, Roger Federer, the player who holds the highest number of Grand Slam titles in the men’s category, and Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one seeking revenge for the end of last year against the Spanish, they are on the same side of the table. In other words, they will not be able to play a final between them.

Nadal and Djokovic will not be able to repeat last year’s final. REUTERS / Charles Platiau / File Photo

Who does the Big Three play against?



Djokovic will start his way against the American Tennys Sandgren, which is ranked number 66 in the ATP rankings. Later, Federer, who is eighth in the ranking, returning to dispute one of the big four, He still has no confirmed rival since he will leave the qualy. Lastly, Nadal will begin his journey to the fourteenth RG title against Australian Alexei Popyrin, 21-year-old who is 62 in the ranking.

🇷🇸 Djokovic (1) vs Sandgren 🇺🇸

🇷🇺 Medvedev (2) vs Bublik 🇰🇿

🇪🇸 Nadal (3) vs Popyrin 🇦🇺

🇦🇹 Thiem (4) vs Andujar 🇪🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas (5) vs Chardy 🇫🇷

🇩🇪 Zverev (6) vs Qualifié

🇷🇺 Rublev (7) vs Struff 🇩🇪

🇨🇭 Federer (8) vs Qualifié # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XAlYNPjgKz – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

In what instance could they cross?



Although there is no possibility that there will be a final between the members of the Big Three, they will be able to face each other prior to the match that defines the champion. Federer and Djokovic would meet in the quarterfinals. The last meeting between the two was in the Wimbledon final in 2019 with the Serbian triumph 13-12 in the fifth set in a spectacular duel. Nadal, meanwhile, could just be measured with either of the two in a hypothetical semifinal. The Spanish played his last game against Nole in the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome where he won 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3 while the last game against Roger was also at Wimbledon in 2019 where he fell 7-6, 1 -6, 6-3 and 6-4.

The other contenders for the title



On the other side of the table, should any of the three reach the final, the contenders to be finalists of the tournament are: Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is one of those who has a chance to reach the final. (Photo Press montecarlotennismasters.com)

The path of the Argentines



In this Roland Garros there are four Argentines, three of them are in the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic box: they are Diego Schwartzman, Federico Coria and Facundo Bagnis. On the other side is Guido Pella. Peque makes his debut against Yen-Hsun LU, Taiwanese who is in position 679 in the ATP ranking, Coria will do it against Feliciano López, Spanish who is 61, Bagnis plays against Benjamin Bonzi, French who is 115 and Pella has to wait for a rival.

Schwartzmann is the main illusion of Argentine tennis in this tournament. (Twitter).

