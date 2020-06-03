Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, while protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

World number one, Djokovic posted a black image on his Twitter and Instagram pages with the message “Black Lives Matter”, and was accompanied by Federer and Nadal.

Grand Slam tournament winners Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Stan Wawrinka were among other tennis players who expressed support for the campaign.

The African-American teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff and Japanese Naomi Osaka also expressed outrage over Floyd’s death.

In replying to Federer’s post on Instagram, Gauff, 16, commented: “Click on my bio link for resources on HOW YOU CAN HELP! THANK YOU.”

Osaka, whose father is Haitian and his mother is Japanese, said people should do more than post “the black square”.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has published a black screenshot and a statement against racism on its social media.

