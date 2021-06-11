Federer: “My goal is to get to Wimbledon healthy and I have a good feeling”

Roger Federer is already in the tournament facilities ATP 500 Halle 2021 where he arrives with the hope of leaving behind the discomfort in his knee for good. In the press conference prior to the tournament, the Swiss revealed very interesting aspects of his preparation for one of his favorite tournaments. “I love playing on grass, it is the traditional surface of tennis. I trained yesterday for the first time and tried not to move too much because I am still recovering from the knee discomfort that arose in Paris,” said a man who, despite this, is very optimistic. “I am optimistic, I think I will adapt well to the change of surface and I will have good feelings,” he commented on sueddeutsche.com.

“I don’t know if the number 1 objective this week is to win the tournament because I have not competed enough to arrive here with that clear expectation. In any case, the priority is to arrive healthy and fully fit to Wimbledon 2021. I’m curious to see what I’m capable of and the truth is that I have a good feeling about my options, “said Swiss tennis, which will know its potential way to the final in the draw that will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. local time.