Federer lost on the grass

With 12 days to go before the start of Wimbledon, the competitors are getting ready on their tours on grass, the surface where the third Grand Slam of the year will be played. Among them is Roger Federer. The Swiss is not having a good season on his return to the circuit. In his last three tournaments played he could never even reach a semifinal: in Doha he lost in the quarterfinals, in Geneva he fell in the eighth and at Roland Garros he was fired without appearing due to physical problems in the fourth round.

This time, His Majesty’s participation also ended in the second round of the ATP 500 in Halle after being defeated by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (21 °) 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and 45 minutes of play.. The number eight in the ATP world ranking and the highest champion of the trophy that takes place in Germany with 10 titles, started from highest to lowest and faded away.

In this way, Roger, who will turn 40 in August, will not arrive in London in the best way, although a champion, and especially him, should never be underestimated. The third Grand Slam of the year in which Federer will be present will take place from Monday June 28 at the All England Club.

It should be noted that this was not another match in the Swiss’s career, since for the first time he faced a tennis player who was born in the 2000s. While Roger had already faced players born in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, he had never faced one of the new millennium.

His oldest rival was the Italian Gianluca Pozzi, who was born on June 17, 1965 and against whom he faced twice: in the 1999 Davis Cup (defeat) and in the Copenhagen ATP 500 in 2000 (victory), just months before Aliassime was born. . What’s more, since Roger debuted in an ATP main draw, he has played tennis players born in 33 different years: 1965, and 1968-2000.

It is also important to note that Roger Federer never had as many breaks points (15) against in a three-set turf tournament as against the Canadian. Likewise, in the 18 editions of the Halle ATP that the Swiss disputed, it is the first time that he has lost before the quarterfinals, and the third in his entire career in tournaments on grass tournaments.

For his part, Canadian Aliassime, who had beaten Polish Hubert Hurkacz (17) in the opening round, will have to face off in the quarterfinals against the winner of the cross between the American Marcos Girón (75) and the German Jan Lennard Struff (45), who surprisingly beat the top title candidate Daniil Medvedev (2) in the first round after beating him 7-6 (8-6) and 6-3.

