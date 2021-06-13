Federer look for his 11th Halle crown before landing on the grass at Wimbledon

Updated 06/12/2021 – 16:35

Roger Federer, after retiring from Roland Garros before playing the round of 16 with Matteo Berrettini so as not to risk his physique with his sights set on Wimbledon, starts next week his set-up for the great British in the grass of Halle.

The Swiss, up to ten times champion of the contest and defending the 2019 crown, is the fifth favorite among a select cast of participants among those who are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

The Greek, second favorite of the draw this Saturday and who has received an invitation from the organization, will play the Roland Garros final tomorrow so it could be a last minute drop. Federer will debut with a tennis player from the previous one or a ‘lucky loser.

The Spanish representation will be Roberto Bautista, than debut against Sebastian Korda. Nicola Kuhn has yielded in the first round of the qualifying round.

Roger, who turns 40 next August 8, has high hopes for Wimbledon, the contest that begins on June 28 and where he still has options to win again when played on a surface such as grass that adapts very good to his tennis.

This season, after a double arthroscopy in his right knee, he has only played in Doha, Geneva and Roland Garros.