Federer lends his image to promote tourism in Switzerland

Mar 29, 2021 at 12:04 CEST

The national tourism office of Switzerland announced this Monday its alliance with Roger Federer, who will participate in promotional campaigns in the Swiss country.

The tennis player will be new “tourist ambassador” from Switzerland, and will promote in posters and videos the main attractions of the country, especially its natural treasures. This campaign starring him will first reach European cities and then USA in April, until it finally spreads to several countries in Asia.

“I have traveled the whole world, but my favorite place is still Switzerland, it is the country that I miss the most when I am traveling”Federer said in a statement announcing his new responsibility.

“The collaboration is ideal, because Switzerland and its well-preserved nature have played a role in Federer’s extraordinary career.”added Suisse Tourisme director Martin Nydegger.

Overnight stays of foreign tourists last year in hotels in Switzerland fell by 66%, due to the impact suffered by the pandemic, according to the Federal Statistical Office.