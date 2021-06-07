Federer leaves Roland Garros?

Eighth seed Roger Federer of Switzerland left the door open to leave Roland Garros after his hard-working third-round win against German Dominik Koepfer, as he pointed out that his priority is Wimbledon.

“I have to decide whether to continue or not. I wonder if it is not too risky to spend (the knee) or if it is time to rest, “said the Swiss after winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 and 7-5, in three hours and 35 minutes in a duel that ended late at night in Paris.

Federer, who played his sixth game of the season after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020, he gave himself 24 hours to make a decision on whether he will face the round of 16, where Italian Fabio Berrettini, ninth seeded, awaits him.

“After each game I have to evaluate the situation and see how the knee is doing the next day. Even more so after such a long game,” he added.

