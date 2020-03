The activity of Roger Federer in Twitter not only has she been reduced during the day to that video under the snow in which she practices fantasy blows. The Swiss also joked about the lack of time he spends on Twitter, with a sarcastic thumbs up to the reaction of one of his fans and taking the word game of “social distance”. Who knows if from now on we will see a more active Roger on Twitter while resting at home.

– https://t.co/kkAB0sreVA

– Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

.