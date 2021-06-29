Federer joined the Swiss celebrations

Kylian Mbappé he missed the last shot of the penalty shootout and Switzerland qualified for the first time in their history to the quarterfinals end of Eurocup, eliminating nothing more and nothing less than France, the world champion.

It is historical what the Helvetians have achieved, and Roger Federer, the Swiss who is one of the best tennis players on the planet and in history, joined the celebrations and sent a message on their social networks celebrating classification.

Großartig 👏 👏 mega fight

Mit Herz 🇨🇭 🇨🇭

Und jetzt Viertelfinal 🚀🚀🚀 – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 28, 2021

Look also

“Great mega fight. With heart. Now the quarterfinals“, he wrote on his Twitter account with applause and flags of his country.

Mbappé missed the penalty and Switzerland qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro

People went out to celebrate in the streets of Switzerland

The Swiss took to the streets to celebrate their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Euro. (.)

The Swiss took to the streets to celebrate their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Euro. (.)

Look also

The Swiss took to the streets to celebrate qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Euro. (.)

The Swiss took to the streets to celebrate their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Euro. (.)

Look also

The Swiss took to the streets to celebrate their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Euro. (.)

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE