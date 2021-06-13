in Tennis

Federer: “It’s funny how fast I feel comfortable playing on grass”

Roger Federer He continues to show unmistakable signs of optimism after his first contact with the grass in the pre-tournament practice ATP 500 Halle 2021. The Swiss tennis player seems to have left behind the knee problems that appeared intermittently in Paris and has rediscovered his natural habitat. “It’s funny how quickly I feel comfortable playing on grass again, I hope to have a good tournament and arrive well prepared at Wimbledon,” he said.

