Federer is up for auction

The great idols not only write history on the court but are an example outside as well. Roger Federer he is not satisfied with being recognized as one of the best tennis players in history. While he continues in the search of his improvement as an athlete, the Swiss does not neglect his social mission at the helm of the foundation he created to help children around the world. This time, he decided to auction off some of his personal belongings that accompanied him during his successful career and the proceeds will be used for the charitable projects of your organization.

Roger Federer will auction several of the most valuable objects of his career

The novel initiative aroused the attention of his fans as the Swiss will make available several of his iconic elements such as rackets, clothing, footwear and wristbands that he used in specific moments, remembered by milestones and glories. The exhibition will be from June 23 to July 14, in London, under the specialized auction house Christies’s. “Each piece shows a moment of my career and allows me to share my personal archive with my fans around the world. Most importantly, the benefits will go to my foundation and to increase the educational resources of children in Switzerland and Africa.”, detailed Federer.

“The Roger Federer Collection” It will have two instances: first there will be ‘The Live Auction’, where 20 objects will be auctioned live, one for each Grand Slam conquered by RF. There they stand out, for example, the racket with which he beat Nadal in the remembered final of Wimbledon 2007 Y the brick dust covered sneakers with which he conquered his only Roland Garros (2009). It is estimated that the value of them ranges, nothing more and nothing less, than between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds. Then, in ‘The Online Auction’ 300 more items will be offered, used by the star from the Sydney 2000 Olympics to the present.

The racket with which Federer beat Nadal at Wimbledon 2007, offered at TRFColection (photo REUTERS)

The shoes that Federer wore at Roland Garros 2009 will be auctioned (photo REUTERS)

The proceeds will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which is responsible for carrying out educational projects in Switzerland, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Since its inception in 2005, the entity has invested a total of 52 million dollars, key to supporting more than 1.5 million children in 7,000 primary and preschool schools in different parts of the world.

