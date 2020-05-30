Swiss tennis player Roger Federer topped the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes last year with $ 106.3 million in revenue, closely followed by footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Forbes’ annual list released Friday.

Federer, holder of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, is the first tennis player to lead this ranking since the American magazine began calculating the athletes’ earnings in 1990.

The Swiss reached the first position mainly for his advertising contracts and sponsorships, which reported about $ 100 million in revenue between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020, the period analyzed by Forbes for its ranking. The remaining 6.3 million revenue came from their winnings in ATP circuit tournaments.

After the 38-year-old tennis player, who in 2019 was in fifth place in the ranking with 93.4 million dollars, the second place was occupied by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with 105 million in the last 12 months.

In the case of the striker, his main source of income is the salary of his club, Juventus of Turin in Italy, with 60 million dollars, while for advertising and other concepts he added 45 million.

Lionel Messi obtained 104 million dollars, of which 72 corresponded to his salary with FC Barcelona of Spain and the rest to advertising and other activities. He had led the list in 2019 with $ 127 million followed by Ronaldo, his great competitor for the world football throne, with $ 109 million.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have shared podium positions since 2016, thus suffered a joint decrease of $ 27 million from last year, which Forbes attributed to salary cuts due to the coronavirus.

Next up are Neymar, the Brazilian striker for French PSG, with $ 95.5 million, and LeBron James, the NBA Los Angeles Lakers star with $ 88.2 million.