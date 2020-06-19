Srdjan Djokovic seems oblivious to the good atmosphere that exists between the ‘Big Three’ formed by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the three best tennis players in the world. While they are praising each other and even seen joking together, the father of Djokovic has charged against Federer in an interview, dropping that the best thing for the Swiss would be to retire.

In this way, Srdjan Djokovic assures that he knows the reasons why Federer has not yet retired: «Why do you think he still plays at 40 years old? He cannot accept the fact that both Novak and Nadal are better than him. Go home with your kids or go skiing, do something. Tennis is not everything in life, it’s just a hobby for my son, « he said in an interview with Sportklub.

Srdjan Djokovic He kept attacking Federer: «Roger is the typical cold Swiss. A great rival to my son as well as a champion, but he is not good enough to be compared to Novak, « he said.

Days before these statements from his father, Novak Djokovic He had talked about how Federer would return after his injury, which will keep him off the track until next 2021: «From Federer everything can be expected because he is probably the greatest tennis player who has wielded a racket, « he assured. It is not the first time that Srdjan Djokovic charge against Roger Federer, but perhaps this time it was the hardest.