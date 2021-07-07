Federer, in Wimbledon quarterfinals with double record

Roger Federer continues – at a firm pace – in what he himself baptized some time ago as “the patio of his house”. His Majesty defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego, number 27 in the ATP ranking, on Monday in straight sets (7-5, 6-4 and 6-2) and he qualified for the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the eighteenth time in his career. In addition, he broke two all-time records with this win.

Federer reached a historic double with his victory over Sonego. Photo: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth.

Look also

Two hours and fifteen minutes were enough for the 39-year-old Swiss to clean up in the All England Club center court, which had to use its retractable roof to prevent the game from being suspended due to rain. For his part, Roger closed his presentation with 4 aces and almost 80% of points won in the first service.

THE RECORDS THAT FEDERER ACHIEVED

First, the Swiss became in the longest-lived tennis player to access this instance at Wimbledon (39 years and 331 days). And second, he equaled (at Wimbledon) Rafael Nadal’s 105 victories at Roland Garros, as the most of a tennis player in the history of the same Grand Slam.

The Swiss left the All England Club surrounded by applause. Photo: Glyn KIRK / ..

Look also

WHO IS ROGER PLAYING AGAINST?

Federer will meet in the quarterfinals Daniil Medvedev (2nd) or Hubert Hurcakz (18th). The match between the two was stopped this Monday due to inclement weather, when the Russian was 2-1 up in sets and the Pole won the fourth 4-3 (games). It will resume on Tuesday morning..

Federer will look to lift his ninth trophy at the All England Club and thus become the top Grand Slams winner (He currently shares the record of 20 with Nadal).

Federer will look to win his ninth Wimbledon. Photo: John Walton / PA / dpa.

Look also

FEDERER GOES TO TOKYO 2021

As confirmed on Monday by the Swiss Olympic Committee, Roger Federer will be present at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They will be his fifth Games. In Beijing 2008, he won the gold medal in the doubles with Stan Wawrinka and in London 2012 the silver (he lost the individual final against the Scotsman Andy Murray).

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE