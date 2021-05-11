Federer: “I have the desire of a young player to return to compete”

Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments, he declared, in an interview with Uniqlo, a Japanese sports brand that has sponsored him since 2018, that has the desire of a young player to compete again.

The Swiss tennis player stated that “2021 is going to be an exciting year because normality is getting closer and closer, although it is being very hard because of the virus. “

Federer, who had to have two operations on his right knee in 2020, said he is “very happy” because he feels his joint. “much better”, although “recovery was very slow.”

The Swiss tennis player was very excited and eager to play tennis again: “I really can’t wait any longer to play matches,” he said. “I am a more balanced player. Over time I have been able to adjust the details in my style of play, my footwork and the technology of my rackets that make me able to play better now than when I was 20, “he added, regarding his evolution as a tennis player.

Federer, what I did not reveal exactly when to return to the slopes, He was very excited and with “the desire and mentality to return to compete as a young player.”