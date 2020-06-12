Worst forecasts for Roger Federer. A few days ago it was leaked that the recovery from his right knee injury was slower than expected and, this Wednesday, the Swiss tennis player announced that he is saying goodbye to this season and that he will not compete again, officially, until 2021.

06/10/2020

On at 11:08

CEST

The reason is none other than having had to go through the operating room, again, to solve his repeated problems in that joint that have not allowed him to recover 100% to date.

“A few weeks ago, I suffered a setback during my initial rehab and had to do a quick additional arthroscopy on my right knee. Now, just like I did in the 2017 seasonI have planned to take the time to be 100% ready to play at the highest level. I will miss the fans and the circuit but I look forward to seeing you all when I return to the circuit at the start of the 2021 season, “he wrote. Federer on his Twitter profile.

pic.twitter.com/zXnR7gAZQA – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 10, 2020

OUT OF FIGHT FROM MELBOURNE

The last tournament the Helvetian played was the Australian Open earlier this year. After falling in the semifinals of the appointment ‘aussie’ against the Serbian Novak Djokovicthe one from Basel He decided to undergo arthroscopy and stayed out of the tracks with the aim of returning for the tour on grass that has already been canceled. The planned break of more than four months on the circuit has not been, finally, his best ally.

Despite the inconvenient setback, it is expected that Roger Take part today in the meeting that the ATP will hold this Wednesday with the tennis players, through Zoom. to debate the future of this campaign. Of course, it will not be until next Monday June 15 when ATP, WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams issue a joint statement with the final decision.