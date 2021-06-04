Federer fights to beat Cilic

06/03/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

EFE

On his return to Roland Garros, the Swiss Roger Federer achieved qualification for the third round in a tough battle against the Croatian Marin cilic, which he ended up defeating 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-4, in 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The Helvetian was very involved in the duel, which even led him to fight over the referee for delaying the game, something that hurt his pride as a tennis gentleman, always attentive to such details.

In that set it was seen that the relationship between the two tennis players is not one of the best on the circuit and that Federer He had a special intention of adding a tenth defeat to the Croatian in the eleven games they have played.

In fact, the winner of the 2014 US Open is one of Federer’s main victims in the Grand Slam, where he has won 5 of his 6 duels.

Federer, who was playing the fifth game of his season after being absent from the courts last year due to injuries, showed that on the way to 40 years he still has the capacity to suffer and get involved.

The winner of Roland Garros 2009, who repeats that he is not there to add a new title, continues to distill details of his quality and elegance on the track, to the delight of a French public, little nourished by the pandemic, but who does not miss an opportunity to applaud every gesture of his idol, in the absence of local tennis players who encourage hope.

Semifinalist two years ago, when in a windy duel he fell to the Spanish Rafael Nadal, Federer will be measured for a place in the round of 16 against the German Dominik Koepfer, 59 of the ranking, executioner of the American Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

The Swiss, seeded number 8, has some obstacles ahead of him before reaching the theoretical quarter-finals against the Swiss Novak Djokovic, which also advanced round.

Before, Federer would have to reach the eighth where if the classification is respected, the Italian would be measured Matteo berrettini.