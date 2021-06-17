Federer falls in Halle round of 16 to Auger-Aliassime

The swiss Roger Federer, winner of 20 ‘Grand Slam’ titles, fell in the eighths of the tournament Find before the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, for 6-4, 3-6 and 2-6, in one hour and forty-five minutes.

Auger-Aliassime He had to overcome the match and relied on his powerful service, with which he made up to 13 direct aces, to subdue the Swiss, who was disarmed in the third set by the Canadian tennis player, who showed a more dynamic and consistent game.

The Basel tennis player, who will not be able to reissue the title he won on the grass of Halle in 2019, showed that he is not in the best moment of form after having surgery on his right knee in 2020, since he also fell in the second round of the tournament in Geneva and retired at Roland Garros to prepare for the grass tour, with the clear goal of clinching his ninth title at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime the winner of the match between the American will be measured in the quarter Marcos Giron and german Jan-Lennard Struff.

The German also went to quarters Philipp Kohlschreiber after winning in two sets (6-4 and 7-6 (4)) into French Corentin Moutet and will face the fourth top seed, the Russian for a place in the semifinals Andrey rublev, who defeated the Australian Jordan thompson for 6-4 and 6-4.