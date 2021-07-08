Federer, eliminated from Wimbledon

The legendary Roger Federer said goodbye this Wednesday to Wimbledon, his tennis home, where he has won the title eight times. The great Swiss could not beat Hubert Hurkacz (18 in the world), a 24-year-old Polish man, for the quarter-finals of the tournament played on grass at the All England Lawn Tennis: fell 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-0 in just one hour and 48 minutes of play. He is left with the desire to have added a new Grand Slam to his magnificent career.

Roger, always a gentleman, congratulating his rival (AP).

Look also

The world number 8 could not display his trademark game. His rival knew how to take advantage of it and took the first set with great authority. They played a tie break in a fought second set, where the Pole prevailed again and, already in the third set, Hurkacz was devastating. During the game, Roger had 67% first serve points, committed three double faults and made five aces. For its part, Hubert had 79% of points won with the first serve, he also committed three double faults and ten aces.

A postcard of the meeting in England (REUTER).

Look also

The 39-year-old tennis player saw this event as the opportunity to add a new Grand Slam title to his record of 20 championships, a mark shared with Rafael Nadal, and that Novak Djokovic also seeks to achieve. The number one is already in the semifinals and will try to match them. Meanwhile, Roger must already change the chip. Was it your last Wimbledon? Will he play in Tokyo?

Look also

HOW DOES THE STORY CONTINUE FOR HURKACZ?



The celebration of the Polish (REUTER).

After winning the Miami Masters 1000, Hurkacz made it to the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time and there He will face the winner of the match between Italian Matteo Berrettini and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE