Federer dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics

Following his participation in Wimbledon, Roger Federer He had said that he would take a few days to define his future and this Tuesday he confirmed what was feared: the Swiss will not be part of the Tokyo Olympics. Another weight loss for tennis, which It will not have, among others, Rafael Nadal or Juan Martín del Potro.

“During the grass season unfortunately I experienced a kick with my knee, and accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. I am very disappointed, since every time I represented Switzerland it has been an honor and one of the highest points of my career “, expressed one of the best tennis players in history through his social networks.

Del Potro, Murray and Federer with their medals in London 2012.

Does not withdraw

The winner of 103 titles, 20 of them in Grand Slam, had to overcome various physical problems in the last year and a half: two knee surgeries in 2020. His continuity was doubted, but he returned to the courts in 2021. And while rumors of a possible retirement grew, the nearly 40-year-old warned that he still has rope.

“I have already started my rehabilitation with the hope of returning to the circuit by the end of the summer. I wish the best of luck to the Swiss delegation and I will be cheering from afar,” he concluded. Federer won two Olympic medals with his country: gold in doubles 2008 and silver in singles 2012.

Gold in doubles with Wawrinka in Beijing 2008.

In Athens 2004, Roger was the flag bearer for Switzerland.

