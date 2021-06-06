Federer dropped out at Roland Garros

Roger Federer He had already turned on the alarms this Saturday, once his match against the German was over Dominik Koepfer. Is that later to stay with the victory by 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 and 7-5 in three hours and 35 minutes of play, the Swiss appeared at the press conference, with clear signs of wear and tear and some physical discomfort, and acknowledged that his continuity in the second Grand Slam of the year was in doubt.

“I have to decide whether to continue or not. I wonder if it is not too risky to spend (the knee) or if it is time to rest “, had pointed out. Finally, hours later, the news arrived that nobody wanted to hear: in a statement published on their official networks, Roger announced that he was not going to play his round of 16 match against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

“After discussing it with my team I have decided to leave. After two surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation it is important to listen to my body and not push it to the limit too fast “, Federer explained.

Furthermore, in the same statement, he added: “I am happy to have accumulated three games, there is no better feeling than to be back on a track “. As Roger had previously admitted, his priority is to arrive in optimal conditions to Wimbledon, because he preferred not to continue risking his physique at Roland Garros.

The game against Koepfer was Roger’s sixth since his return to the circuit, after undergoing two operations on his right knee. “After each game I have to assess the situation and see how my knee is doing the next day. Even more after such a long game “, he had acknowledged before confirming his abandonment.

