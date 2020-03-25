Roger Federer is a teacher, both on and off the tennis court. The Swiss tennis player reported through social networks that he will donate with his wife a million Swiss francs, approximately one million euros, to the most vulnerable families in his country.

The Helvetian and his wife Mirka Vavrinec thus join the wave of solidarity in the world of sports, where figures such as Guardiola, Messi, Cristiano or Ramos have contributed their bit to combat the global pandemic of COVID-19.

“These are difficult times for everyone and no one should be left behind,” says the couple. “Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss francs to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is only the beginning. We hope that others will join together to support more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! “, They point out in the message accompanied by a photograph of both ..

Federer, fourth in the world, is recovering from arthroscopy in his right knee performed on February 20, for which he should be on leave for at least four months. The ATP and WTA circuits are currently suspended until June 7.

