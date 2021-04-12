Federer does not sign up for Rome and could only play the tournament with an invitation

Updated 04/12/2021 – 21:17

This Monday Roger Federer gave bad news to the 1000 Masters in Rome and good news to the Mutua Madrid Open. The Swiss has not registered in the Roman tournament and instead he has done so in Madrid.

This detail reaffirms Federer’s desire to return to the official competition on the clay of the Caja Mgica in conditions of play that are much more favorable to his game since the points go faster and the winning shots are more effective due to the height of the game. the capital of Spain.

The champion of 20 majors has yet to decide whether it is convenient for him to play Roland Garros if one takes into account that one day after the new dates of the French Open he must begin his participation in the Open 500 in Halle.

Roger has made it clear since his return to Doha that his big goal for the season is to be competitive on the grass at Wimbledon.