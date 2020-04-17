It is relatively easy tag a tennis player. Pigeonhole him through a quick glance or an analysis, perhaps, something superficial in his game. From there, recently coined terms are born, such as parabolas, ballbasher and many others that refer to a totally one-dimensional game. This is something that even happens in the upper echelons of our tennis.

Who has not ever heard of Nadal or Djokovic as passboats and Roger Federer as servebot? Unfortunately, these are terms that have remained in tennis parlance for the past few years. However, sometimes it is enough to review the statistics to realize that the patterns, schemes and way of playing tennis among the greatest of the racket are more similar than it seems.

Because, after all, if they have won so much over the seasons, it is because they are players incredibly complete. With its pluses and minuses, its relative limitations and its greatest strengths, but capable of leaving a mark on every aspect of the game. In this case, analyzing the numbers of the last three years in Djokovic and Federer gives us an idea of ​​how small and fine the margins between them are.

From Federer we have the notion that he is a tennis player who finishes his points on the fast track. Leaning on his enormous serve, when the exchange lengthens the Swiss begins to suffer. Of Djokovic, sometimes, we could think that he plays defensive tennis, of wearing down the rival and looking for the corners of the track with the greatest maturation of the point. And in reality, the basic scheme of both is assimilated to these parameters, but once on the track they show that they can adapt any circumstance of the game. An article from the ATP has revealed statistics that show it.

If we go to the solved points between 0 and 4 hitsWe would expect to see Federer ahead of Djokovic. The strengths and weaknesses of both dictate this, right? However, when paying attention to the numbers we see that the distances that separate these two geniuses are minimal. Roger has gained 53.75% of the points (between 2018 and 2020) that he has played under these parameters. Serbian? 53.54% of which corresponds to them. I mean, we are talking about a difference of just 0.21%, practically non-existent. This also attests to Novak’s improvement in service in recent times, with increasing confidence and, as we saw at the last Australian Open, giving greater strength compared to previous years.

Now what happens when the rally lengthens? We should be facing an exultant domain of the Serbian, right? As it turns out, the advantage Novak has over Federer is only … 0.10%. As they hear it. When taking the exchanges as a sample 9 or more strokes, Novak prevails in the 54.63% of these rallies, by 54.53% of the Swiss. It speaks clearly of Federer’s, sometimes undervalued, ability to sacrifice, in addition to perhaps being an indication that Djokovic begins to recycle himself as a tennis player more and more and does not win due to a pure physical matter …

And it is that, if you look at the rallies between 5 and 8 hits, Djokovic starts to get a slight advantage over Federer from 2.24%. It is still not an exaggeration, but it gives good faith to the range of shots in which the Serb is most comfortable. Novak win a 55.51% of these points while Roger stands with the 53.27% of the rallies. What is curious is to take a look at the category leader: neither more nor less than Rafael Nadal, which also establishes a greater distance by imposing itself on the 59.71% of exchanges in this category.

Ultimately, sometimes the numbers show that our perceptions change over time. No one better than the tenors of the circuit to rediscover their own facets and make us see that their games are absolutely all-terrain, that they adapt to everything. Always, of course, above 50%; after all, the path can take different paths, but always on the road to success.

