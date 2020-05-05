The speed with which aesthetic fashions change means that garments, accessories or hairstyles that a few years ago could seem to us the epitome of style and ‘cool’, have now been relegated to the gray area of ​​what is better not to remember often. We have all followed trends that, afterwards, only serve to embarrass us or make us laugh, and tennis player Roger Federer has decided to joke with this universal reality now.

The Swiss wanted to take advantage of these days of confinement, like many other athletes, to send a message of encouragement to your followers in relation to the current coronavirus crisis. And in your case, you have chosen to do it with a touch of humor, pulling a photo of himself as a teenager to “remind everyone that there are better days ahead”. His original statement to hope is very funny when you consider the aspect that the tennis player looked during his puberty.

And it is that in the image shared on his Instagram profile, the young Federer, dressed in a dark blazer and blue shirt and wearing a very wide tie of light color, She wears streaks of platinum blonde color that few would dare to wear today. Through a hashtag, Federer has also revealed that the moment corresponds to the first time he put on a tie.

As expected, his appearance was not long in eliciting all kinds of humorous comments from Internet users. “A classic … and now you rub shoulders with Anna Wintour!” one person wrote, mentioning the well-known editor-in-chief of the North American version of Vogue magazine. “Nick of the Backstreet Boys”, “It’s not even the worst hair look you’ve ever worn, king.”, “The hair fashion was perfect then”, “Let’s make a request for the wicks to come back”, have other messages left by his followers.

Federer with Anna Wintour.

Instagram

There is another detail that has enchanted in Federer’s post and that has to do with one of the hashtags that you have decided to include to accompany the snapshot: #premirka. With him, the tennis player reference his wife for more than a decade, the Swiss extenista Mirka Vavrinec, seeming to link his aesthetically ‘debatable’ era to the period when he had not yet met the woman of his life.