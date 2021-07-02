Federer congratulates Spain on ‘Sommer’

07/02/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The swiss Roger Federer, who was following the quarter-final clash, congratulated the Spanish team for the move to the semifinals in the penalty shoot-out.

“Thank you guys very much. It was a great” Sommer “(referring to the Swiss goalkeeper and the word summer). Great effort, I am looking forward to the World Cup. Well played by Spain and good luck”wrote the Helvetian on Twitter.

Federer, who competes this week at Wimbledon and will face Briton Cameron Norrie on Saturday, assured after their second-round match that he would follow the match against Spain and that he would organize his day around that.

During the match, he even published a ‘gif’ of a bus alluding to the blatant defensive attitude that Switzerland implemented when it was left with ten players.