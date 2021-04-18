Federer confirmed his participation in Roland Garros

The great Roger federer, seven of the world, confirmed this Sunday his participation in Roland Garros (May 30-June 13), the second Grand Slam of the year. This was expressed through social networks.

Look also

“I am happy to announce that I am going to play in Geneva and in Paris. From now on I will dedicate my time to training”the Swiss star, who owns 20 Grand Slam titles, wrote on Twitter. At Roland Garros, dominated by Rafael Nadal, he could only win in 2009.

Federer during his return to Doha.

Federer had returned last March in Doha, after a long stop for a double knee operation in 2020. At 39, he is then preparing to play on clay. It will first seek rhythm in Geneva, from May 16 to 22. And then it will move to Parisian soil.

Look also

Hi everyone!

Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀 – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

His big goals in 2021 are also Wimbledon, the Tokyo Games and the US Open. “The important thing is to play games. And what comes before the grass season is the clay court season. From that point of view, if you want to play games, you have no other option but to play on clay,” he had explained.

Look also

His loss to Nadal in the 2019 semis.

In his last participation in the French Grand Slam, In 2019, Federer reached the semi-finals and lost to Rafael Nadal on a very windy day in Paris. How will it go in 2021?

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE