Federer confirmed for the Olympics

The swiss Roger Federer will play his fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo, as confirmed by the Swiss Olympic Committee on Monday. The Basel tennis player, who had his Olympic baptism in Sydney 2000 (where he met his wife), has a gold medal in Beijing 2008 in the doubles with Stan Wawrinka and the silver of London 2012, when he lost the individual final against Scotsman Andy Murray.

Federer, who has only played four tournaments this season after more than a year out of work and two knee surgeries, he’s playing at Wimbledon this week, where he aspires this Monday to be the oldest tennis player to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club. To do this, he will have to overcome Italian Lorenzo Sonego in his round of 16 match.

A great high among so many lows

Federer’s participation in the Olympic event comes after himas resignations of other tennis players like Rafael Nadal, who has not been to London either, and Serena Williams, who announced before getting injured at Wimbledon that she would not be in Tokyo. Roger was already absent from the last Games in Rio de Janeiro, due to a knee injury while playing Wimbledon.

At the end of the Olympic tournament, which starts on July 23 on cement, Federer will be one week away from his 40th birthday. The defending champion will be Andy Murray, who has won the last two singles gold medals.

Postcard of an Olympic Federer in London 2012.

Olympic Switzerland in Tokyo

A total of 116 athletes, the largest delegation since Los Angeles 1984, will compete under the Swiss flag at the Tokyo 2020 Games, including tennis legend Roger Federer, as confirmed at a press conference by the Swiss Olympic Committee.

Federer, along with Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic, will represent Swiss tennis at the Games, which are held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

The Swiss delegation had already designated 103 athletes classified in different sports and this Monday announced the last selected in tennis, horse riding and swimming, sports all of which are seen with aspirations to medals.

The Swiss bring eleven more athletes to the Tokyo Games than in Rio 2016, where they won seven medals, three of them gold, a brand that at least they hope to match in this new edition.

“We would have liked to set ourselves a more ambitious goal, but in view of the last 15 months of difficulties that we have all had, and that have shown us the real priorities, it is more fair to seek at least to match the 2016 medals,” said the chief. of the team, Ralph Stöckli, during the presentation.

