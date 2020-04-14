What do you most expect to do once the circuit returns ATP? This is the question that they have asked this Tuesday from the official account of the ATP, a hook that many players have not taken long to chop. Roger FedererFor example, it did not take long to surprise us: “Save break points”. With his usual humor, the Swiss has returned to be the protagonist with just two words.

Today we’re asking … What tennis things are you looking forward to the most when the #ATPTour returns? – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 14, 2020

