Roger Federer He still misses tennis and has unsheathed his racket again to challenge his friends. Dressed in a white hat, the Swiss has recorded himself hitting a wall a few centimeters with a tennis ball, challenging Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Y Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

04/07/2020 at 16:16

CEST

EFE

Federer, who received the harsh news last week of the cancellation of Wimbledon, is taking advantage of the break in tennis to do small games and exercises with the racket. It is the third time that he shares these tricks with his followers, after having already recorded twice under Swiss snow.

This time he has appeared dressed completely in white and wearing a classic hat, to challenge his friends to join the game of repeatedly hitting the ball against a wall, as if they were volleys.

Federer has invited Nadal, Djokovic, Cristiano Ronaldobasketball players Stephen Curry Y Luka Doncic, to the skier Lindsey Vonn, to the NFL player Tom brady, to Serena Williams and the motorcyclist Valentino Rossi, among many others.

The Helvetian has also mentioned show business stars as Chris Hemsworth, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay Y The rock, as well as the Dukes of Cambridge.

Federer is currently fourth in the world rankings. He is recovering from knee arthroscopy, and his reappearance was scheduled for the start of the grass tour. However, world tennis is suspended, at least, until next July 13.

