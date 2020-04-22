To great evils, great remedies. It is the only solution, says the proverb, who has experience. In a way, at a time like this, great news should follow one another like the one that has left it open to its fulfillment and development Roger Federer. The size of the Swiss is immensely large, being the great speaker of world tennis, capable of gathering crowds, bringing together opinions and opening debates like the one he launched in a message on Twitter today.

I was just wondering … Am I the only one who thinks that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to come together?

The question is far from a thought but a starting point. The message was accompanied by several subsequent ones in which Roger spoke openly of a merger between the two circuits:

To try to converge the two organisms into one, in case there were doubts:

A minute later, the champion of 20 Grand Slams wondered what it was like to have different rankings, different tournament nomenclatures, different logos or different websites. Do not differentiate between sport and circuits. Tennis is only one:

Finishing with a plea for change and action. An action that should have come much earlier and that may emerge as an opportunity to strengthen the industry:

Placed on the table the five messages, by way of speech by chapters, the foundations begin to move. As if it needed a definitive push, as a shock, tennis knows, consciously, at all levels, for different reasons, that its reality has to change. And this pandemic has done nothing but provide greater clarity of the depth of the problem.

Premeditatedly or spontaneously, in the live talks that several of the best tennis players of this century have had, they have reflected on the need to change some things, forced by the Coronavirus, but also moved, in previous media debates, by circumstances different from the most immediate . Tennis has to change. New generations have ceased to affiliate and inherit that attention, and knowing that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have elevated tennis to impressive popularity ratings, the future is uncertain. The indicators reflect this.

Whether as a wake-up call or as a measure to implement if all the actors agree, there are several voices that have realized that there are too many interests converging and colliding, too many chains of command and too many firms to gather to come up with all kinds of agreements : ATP, WTA, ITF, Grand Slams, ATP Players Council and WTA. And all kinds of problems: financing, income distribution, duplication of competitions (Davis Cup, ATP Cup), overloaded schedules, etc.

Regarding what was reported by Federer, the situation will not be easy, but the opportunity is twofold. On the one hand, ATP and WTA have always tried to differentiate themselves, precisely to make sense of their own as a product. Although they share many important events within the circuit, as well as various rules and policies, it is their viability, their organization and their financing that have started and ended at very different points.

But it is evident that Federer points to an absolutely fundamental question, added to the ease that would be obtained from unifying organisms with a view to subsequent decisions, and it is none other than the need to create a community with a completely unique consumer and fidelity experience. Part of the disparate interest between the disciplines stems from that certain confusion in differentiating tournament categories, different communications and messages, separate communication channels, different coaching rules or a multitude of details that make tennis such a particular sport.

However, once this debate is open, the protagonists will have to deepen to assess the considerations, the possible losses of that hypothetical union, assess the impact, be clear about the plan that makes them converge, the depth of that union. The company is gigantic, it is undoubted. But the pandemic is the same size, as well as the uncertainty of a sport that is going to have to question quite a few things inherent to its traditional character. Is an ATP and WTA union possible?

