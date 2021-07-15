Federer announces that he will not participate in the Olympics

Roger Federer’s Olympic dream fades 0:53

. – Roger Federer, a four-time Olympian, announced on Tuesday that he would not represent Switzerland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, explaining that a recent knee setback forced a decision. The 39-year-old man underwent two knee operations in 2020.

“I am very disappointed as it has been an honor and a highlight of my career every time I have represented Switzerland,” Federer wrote in his statement. “I’ve already started rehab hoping to get back on tour later this summer.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, competed at every Olympiad between 2000 and 2012, winning gold in men’s doubles in Beijing in 2008 and silver in men’s singles in London in 2012.

Federer most recently played at Wimbledon, where he was eliminated from the tournament in the quarterfinals.

The Great Swiss joins a growing list of players who are forgoing the chance to win Olympic gold this summer for a variety of reasons. Previously, fellow 20-time slam winner Rafael Nadal along with Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov have announced their intention to skip the Tokyo Olympics.

