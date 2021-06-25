Federer and Djokovic would meet only in the final

The third is coming Grand slam of the year and endless expectations, both from players and fans for its great sporting level, and also, for being the most preponderant tournament prior to the Olympic Games. Three days after kicking off on the outskirts of London, the draw for Wimbledon and in Ole We will tell you how the crosses were and who are the Argentines against.

Djokovic established himself at Wimbledon 2019 against Federer (AP photo)

What everyone was waiting for is to know in which instance the current two-time champion would meet Novak Djokovic with the top all-time winner of the London competition, Roger Federer (eight titles).

They were drawn into opposite boxes, so they would only face each other in a hypothetical final. In the last edition (2019) the number 1 was imposed, precisely, against the Swiss. Therefore, the Serbian will face the British in the first round. Jack draper (guest-finalist of the junior edition in 2018), while number 8 of the ATP Ranking he will do it with french Adrian mannarino.

The situation of the Argentines

In Djokovic’s box are Diego schwartzman (11th in the world and 9th seed), who will play with the French Benoit paire (46 °); Federico Delbonis (48 °), who will do the same with the Russian Andrey rublev (7th ranking and fifth seed); Y Facundo Bagnis (96th), rival of the 21-year-old Serbian Miomir kecmanovic (47 °).

For its part, in Federer’s area are Guido pella (62nd), who will go before the seventh seed, the Italian Mateo Berretini (9); Federico Coria (103 °), against the Colombian (111 °) Daniel galan; Juan Ignacio Londero (127 °), who will meet the 82nd Gianluca Mager (ITA), and the qualy: the santiagueño Marco Trungelliti (202 °) against the French Benjamin Bonzi (121 °).

Other crosses

.In addition to the previous meetings, the following frictions stand out: Daniil Medvedev – Jan-Lennard Struff; Alexander Zverev – Tallon Griekspoor; Stefanos Tsitsipas– Frances Tiafoe and Andy Murray (guest) – Nikoloz Basilashvili. Click here and I knew the whole picture.

Wimbledon will be played in London from June 28 on grass and will distribute 17,066,000 pounds in prizes. Can Djokovic repeat the feat and add his third Grand Slam of the year, and thus equal in major titles to Federer and Nadal (who accumulate 20)?

