Federer and a happy return to the grass

Beyond having only reached the fourth round and retiring due to physical exhaustion, the experience of Roger Federer (8 °) by Roland Garros it was positive. He felt competitive again and that is what the Helvetian was looking for. Now, with the grass season beginning, the 19 Grand Slams winner’s goal is another.

The first step he took after two years without playing on this surface was positive: for the first round of the ATP 500 in Halle, Germany, a tournament he won ten times, Federer beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka (90 °) in a tight match by 7-6 (4) and 7-5, in just over an hour and a half.

Smiles for Roger Federer, who is in the courtyard of his house.

Roger did not deliver breaks (he saved Ivashka’s two chances) even though he suffered with the second serve. He barely won 53% of the points he put into play with that serve. However, the experience weighed and the Swiss was better in the decisive moments, such as the tie-break of the first round and the closing of the second.

“I missed him so muchIt has been two years without playing on grass it’s a joy to be back“He acknowledged after the meeting.

Although it was not entirely fine, the Swiss carried the game forward comfortably.

In the next instance, Federer will meet the winner of the duel that will be played on Tuesday by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (21) vs. Pole Hubert Hurkacz (17th). Either one will be a good measure to reaffirm whether the Swiss is on the right track and can look forward to winning his ninth Wimbledon.

If he wins it, Roger would break the record of 20 Grand Slams he shares with Rafael Nadal (3rd) and would take two ahead of Novak Djokovic (1st), who came close after winning at Roland Garros.

Roger has already won the ATP 500 in Halle 10 times.

The German tournament has as top favorite Daniil Medvedev (2nd). The Greek was also signed up to participate Stefanos Tsitsipas (4th), but announced his withdrawal after having lost the definition of Roland Garros against Nole.

The only Argentine who is registered for the German contest is Guido pella (62 °): the Bahiense will also appear on Tuesday against the Slovakian Lukas Lacko (214 °).

