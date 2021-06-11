Federer already trains in Halle

The world of tennis breathes easy. After deciding to get off Roland Garros due to physical fatigue and avoiding greater evils, Roger Federer he’s already on the Halle training slopes. A couple of days before the start of the tournament, the Swiss, who will appear in the German tournament as the fifth seed, will look for his eleventh title on the Halle lawn. Will it succeed? He will have to fight against tennis players of the stature of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev.

Breaking out some new shots for grass season Watch @ rogerfederer’s first grass-court practice of 2021 at @atphalle! – ATP Tour (@atptour) June 11, 2021