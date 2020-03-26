MEXICO CITY, Mar 26 (.) – The Mexican Soccer Federation suspended on Thursday the game that the team would play in the United States against Colombia due to the coronavirus outbreak that has left more than 20,000 dead worldwide.

The meeting, which would take place on May 30, is part of a tour that the “Tri” would perform in the United States.

“Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the May 30 match of the MEXTOUR of the Mexican national team against Colombia at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver has been canceled. Both federations have agreed to work to find a new date and to be able to play the party during the current World Cup cycle, “Femexfut reported in a statement.

In addition to Colombia, those led by Argentina’s Gerardo “Tata” Martino were scheduled to play the Czech Republic and Greece on March 26 and 29 in Charlotte and Arlington, respectively. Both meetings were suspended on March 12.

The sports world has been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak, with all competitions suspended. Even the Olympic Games to be held in Japan between July 24 and August 9 were postponed.

So far, the virus has infected more than 470,000 people around the world.

“Right now the most important thing is to take care of the health of the fans, players and staff, following the measures that have been recommended by the health agencies,” added Femexfut.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)